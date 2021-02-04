Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.79.

Get Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. CSFB lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.10.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$28.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.57. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.