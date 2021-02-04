Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Down 18.9%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price traded down 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.16 and last traded at C$6.22. 565,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,012,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$973.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,200.80. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at C$6,867,794.50.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

