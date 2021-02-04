Energi (NRG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.58 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Energi has a market capitalization of $73.81 million and $3.58 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00005261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00193994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $762.85 or 0.02044269 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,592,476 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

