Energo Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Energo token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $160,764.97 and approximately $60.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energo has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

