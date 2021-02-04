Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) Shares Down 1.3%

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) (TSE:ENGH) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$60.65 and last traded at C$60.78. 117,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 134,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENGH. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$98.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

