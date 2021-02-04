Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of E stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 214,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ENI has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $28.87.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ENI by 77.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ENI by 14.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.