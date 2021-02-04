Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

