Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Entegris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Entegris by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.