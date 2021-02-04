Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.20 million.Entegris also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.69-0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.90.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

