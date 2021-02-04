Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.71

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 10148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.54 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

About Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

