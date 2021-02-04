EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Trading 2.4% Higher

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.07. 31,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 71,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on EnWave from $1.20 to $1.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

About EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

