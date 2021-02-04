Enzyme Finance Price Tops $40.29 on Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00068982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.66 or 0.01287637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.44 or 0.06301604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006212 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

Enzyme Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

