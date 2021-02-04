EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 60,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 144,821 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,157,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $55.63. 62,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

