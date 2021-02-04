EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,279 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 88.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.46 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

