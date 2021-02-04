ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.51. 133,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $95.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUS. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,721.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,561 shares of company stock worth $1,447,999. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

