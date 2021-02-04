ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.84

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.84 and last traded at $94.11, with a volume of 2844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $452,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,284.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,999. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,818,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

