Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Novavax, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Novavax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.18) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.15). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $14.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $19.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $32.65 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $211.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.69.

NVAX stock opened at $284.21 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $297.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

