Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

NYSE CLDT opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $534.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 386,241 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.