Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gentex Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Gentex by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Gentex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after acquiring an additional 557,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

