Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.17.

ELS opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 365,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

