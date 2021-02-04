ESBC (ESBC) Achieves Market Cap of $433,832.06

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last week, ESBC has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $433,832.06 and approximately $257,137.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,893,120 coins and its circulating supply is 25,620,265 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

