Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.75.

ESNT opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,601,000 after buying an additional 1,815,684 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $17,314,000. Natixis bought a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $16,543,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Essent Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,431,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 444,964 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $15,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

