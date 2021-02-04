Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.74. 7,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

