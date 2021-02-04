Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 208.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,413,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $501,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,537.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,912 shares of company stock valued at $25,766,702 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY stock traded up $11.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.50. 85,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,866. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $226.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

