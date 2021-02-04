EventChain (EVC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,573.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. One EventChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $384,294.72 and approximately $11,573.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 49.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

