Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.93

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 37264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,750 shares of company stock worth $1,952,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $8,344,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Everi by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,021,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 68,695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Everi by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

