Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.60 ($38.35).

Shares of EVT stock opened at €33.15 ($39.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.33. Evotec SE has a 1 year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 1 year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Evotec SE (EVT.F) Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

