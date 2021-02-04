Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €33.00 by Baader Bank

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evotec SE (EVT.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.60 ($38.35).

Evotec SE (EVT.F) stock opened at €33.15 ($39.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.12. Evotec SE has a 52 week low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 52 week high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec SE (EVT.F) Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

