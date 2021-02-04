Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) (TSE:EXN) Shares Gap Down to $4.64

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) (TSE:EXN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.21. Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 41,304 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$124.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45.

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) (TSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$12.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

