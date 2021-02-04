EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Up 14.8%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares shot up 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.18. 3,241,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 498,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Several research firms have commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $252.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares during the period.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.