EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $178.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 1,090,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,790. The company has a market cap of $287.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

