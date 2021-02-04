Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Earns Hold Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a $38.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.78.

NYSE:FN opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 848,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Fabrinet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 738,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

