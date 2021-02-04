Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lowered by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $266.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $759.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498,349 shares of company stock valued at $407,601,189. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

