Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,498,349 shares of company stock valued at $407,601,189 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $266.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $759.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

