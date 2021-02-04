Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) Director James Donald Farley Buys 200,000 Shares

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) Director James Donald Farley bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636,400 shares in the company, valued at C$381,822.

Shares of CVE:FG opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$9.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. Falcon Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.29 price target on shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

About Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include Central Canada Gold & Polymetalic Project that covers an area 10,392 ha located in North Ontario; Bruce Lake Property located in the Red Lake area of Northern Ontario; Camping Lake Property consists of 5 unpatented mining claims located within the Red Lake Mining District in Northwestern Ontario; and Spitfire and Sunny Boy claims covering an area of 502 ha located in south central British Columbia.

