Falcon Wealth Planning Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 501,625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,420,000 after purchasing an additional 348,558 shares during the period.

VEU remained flat at $$60.46 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

