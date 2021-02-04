Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $392,000 in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $57.93.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

