FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,600 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 511,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

FARO Technologies stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,813. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

