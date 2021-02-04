Fearnley Fonds Upgrades Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) to “Buy”

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Norway Royal Salmon AS stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

About Norway Royal Salmon AS

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is based in Trondheim, Norway.

