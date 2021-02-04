Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have underperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. The fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected higher revenues, controlled expenses and improved assets under management (AUM). Benefits from the focus on global expansion strategy and increasing AUM balance are expected to continue supporting the company’s revenues. Further, acquisitions of money-market assets are encouraging for Federated. While escalating expenses, significant dependence on investment advisory fees as a source of revenues and increased regulation makes us apprehensive for the company, decline in fee waivers will support bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,787,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,185,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

