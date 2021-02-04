Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Hits $107.87 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $107.87 million and $41.17 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.26 or 0.01158980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00048935 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.27 or 0.04540924 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020205 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.