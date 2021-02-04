Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

NYSE FIS opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of -730.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

