Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,859. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of -730.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $142.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

