Fidessa group plc (FDSA.L) (LON:FDSA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidessa group plc (FDSA.L) (LON:FDSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3,875.00. Fidessa group plc (FDSA.L) shares last traded at $3,865.00, with a volume of 5,102 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,865.

About Fidessa group plc (FDSA.L) (LON:FDSA)

Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group plc (FDSA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group plc (FDSA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.