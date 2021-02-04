Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $863,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

SRE stock opened at $123.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.70. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

