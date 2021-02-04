Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

