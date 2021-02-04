Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 53.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

