Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

ETN opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.68. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

