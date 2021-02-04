Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 850 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,886 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,861 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.96.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.