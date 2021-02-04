Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 50,725.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW opened at $366.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

